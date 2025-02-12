Ethiopia: Earthquake-Displaced Pastoralists in Afar Region Reject Relocation, Cite Unsuitable Conditions At Proposed Site

Addis Abeba — Pastoralists displaced by recurring earthquakes in the Awash Fentale district of the Afar region and sheltering at the Daido site in Amibara district have refused government attempts to relocate them, citing unsuitable conditions at the proposed site.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous told Addis Standard that representatives from the regional command post, along with national elders, visited them last week to discuss their relocation to a site named "New Vision" in Awash Arba.

"They asked us to move, saying this area is still at risk," the resident said. However, he added, "The place they want us to go is not livable for us."

The resident explained that the pastoralists rejected the relocation, arguing that the new site lacks essential resources. "Here in Daido, we have the Awash River nearby, and there are many springs," he said. "It's perfect for our livestock--they can drink from the river and graze around.

"Another resident familiar with the "New Vision" site from previous herding experiences described it as "completely barren and difficult," noting that it lacks water, trees for shelter and firewood, and proper sanitation facilities.

"New Vision is below Awash Arba. There's nothing there. It's far from town. No water. You can't even find trees for shelter or firewood. There isn't even a proper place to set up latrines," he added.

The resident reported that mediation efforts have not changed their stance, and many remain in Daido.

"It's been two weeks since we were asked to move," he said. "When we refused, they tried mediation last week. They say Daido is at risk for earthquakes and vehicle accidents, but the new site has no water, no trees, nothing."

"Even if we want to go to town from there, we have to take a bajaj or motorbike, which costs up to 1,000 birr for a round trip," he said.

He reported that some residents have relocated to New Vision, but those remaining in Daido say aid delivery has since declined. "Nothing has come to us since we were asked to move," he said. "The supplies have decreased, and we are in a very difficult situation."

The relocation follows an earlier decision to move evacuees from areas identified as high risk due to recurring seismic activity. A recent assessment by experts from Semera University and Addis Ababa University, conducted in coordination with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), concluded that "the original evacuation sites are located in high-risk areas." As a result, OCHA stated that these sites would be "decommissioned," and displaced individuals would be transferred to "a safer site."

Seismic activity has displaced thousands across the Afar, Oromia, and Amhara regions, with "232 earthquakes recorded since December 21," the strongest reaching a magnitude of "5.7." While activity has recently declined, dropping from "approximately 60 earthquakes during a peak seven-day period to five recorded in the past week," humanitarian agencies report that the needs of those displaced remain critical, particularly as temporary shelters face shortages of essential resources.