Nigeria: I'm Escaping From Labour Party's Sinking Ship - Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, has said that he is escaping from the party's sinking ship.

Okonkwo stated this during an interview on Channels TV's politics Today.

He said some people in the party were using it to enrich themselves.

He said, "I am not jumping any ship. I am simply escaping from a sinking ship. I am jumping into safety, but let us put it this way; I came into politics for good governance. I did not come into politics aspiring for any position. You know what Jesus will say? He would be the king of the gentile lords over people, but he that should be the greatest among you should be your servant.

"I came into politics to serve. Because my faith made it upon me that wherever I am I should look for the interest of the people being their servant.

"When I came into the Labour Party, I saw people who have not tasted any fortune in their lives; who are using the Labour Party as a tool to enrich themselves. If a man is serious, in 2027 he still wants to bring a Southern Presidential candidate. How can that the same man coming from the south angling to be the national chairman of that same party? That will be voodoo politics in Nigerian reality because what sank the PDP in the 2023 presidential election was that sentiment that the presidency had to be zoned to the south.

"Atiku Abubakar, having taken over the presidency, they pleaded with him, please zone the national board chairman to the south. He still refused and the PDP is where it is today.

"So anybody in the Labour Party who is from the south and saying he wants to be the national chairman, I want to put a southern presidential candidate in 2027, is simply dishonest. He knows that the North can't accept any party that does not have any Northern input."

Okonkwo insisted that he had resigned from the party, saying he would continue to be loyal to Nigerians.

He said, "Since the party is non-existent as presently constituted, I am constrained to resign my membership of the party.

"To all Nigerians of goodwill who supported us when we needed them most, I pledge my continued loyalty to the Nigerian people in all I will decide to do in my political future."

