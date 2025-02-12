South Africa: Nyanga and Khayelitsha Train Services Suspended Because of Fire

11 February 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Sandiso Phaliso

Metrorail says services should be restored in two days

Train services have been suspended between Nyanga and Nolungile, Khayelitsha, after an electrical fault led to a fire near Nolungile and Mandalay. The train runs on the Central Line, which is one of the busiest routes in Cape Town.

The incident resulted in damage to a train on Monday afternoon after the contact wire responsible for supplying power had failed.

Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Zinobulali Mihi confirmed that no commuters or train crew were injured. "The Occupational Health and Safety Environment switch was activated, and the fire department was on the scene to assist," she said. A technical investigation is now underway.

She said no trains will run from Cape Town to Nolungile while technicians and engineers attend to the damage. Mihi said that Metrorail aims to restore services within two days but urged passengers to make alternative travel arrangements in the meantime.

The disruption has left thousands of commuters stranded, forcing them to rely on alternative transport such as buses and minibus taxis, which they say are costly.

On Tuesday morning, Philippi resident Themba Bhanga said the train was the most affordable way for him to get to work. He now has to take a taxi. Compared to the R16 return trip from Philippi train station to Cape Town train station, Bhanga says he now has to pay R70 for a return trip using a minibus taxi.

"These trains are not reliable. It's either they are delayed or have a mechanical problem. Most people, like myself, rely on them because they are cheaper. People don't have money to travel by taxi because they are expensive. Metrorail must get its house in order because poor people are the ones suffering," Bhanga said.

