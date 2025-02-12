Somalia: Somaliland Will Finalize Trade and Port Deals With Ethiopia in This Year, Says President

11 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dubai (Smn) — Somaliland President, Abdirahman Cirro, along with his delegation, participated in the 2025 World Governments Summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

During the summit, which saw the attendance of over 6,000 participants, President Cirro delivered an extended speech and responded to numerous questions from attendees.

In his address, Cirro revealed that before the end of this year, Somaliland would finalize its maritime and trade agreements with Ethiopia, a deal that has already sparked significant tension in the Horn of Africa region.

Cirro highlighted the strategic importance of the Port of Berbera, noting that DP World, a global logistics company, has invested $400 million in its development, which has led to significant improvements at the port.

The President expressed optimism that the upgraded Berbera port would soon serve over 140 million people in Ethiopia, who currently rely on ports in Djibouti for their maritime needs.

