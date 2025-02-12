Somalia: Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister

Mogadishu (Smn) — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, received a delegation from Turkey led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Burhanettin Duran, at his office.

The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries and developing a broader strategic partnership, with a special emphasis on the need for collaboration in multiple areas.

Deputy Minister Duran conveyed greetings from Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and also discussed the progress made since the Ankara Declaration issued on December 11, 2024, as well as the implementation of key agreements signed between the two sides.

The discussion centered on areas such as Defense, Investment, Fisheries, and Natural Resources, as both sides agreed on enhancing sustainable cooperation to drive mutual economic growth and development.

This partnership is also focused on building a strong foundation that guarantees lasting development and prosperity for both nations.

The visit comes as President Erdogan is expected to pay a visit to Somalia this month after brokering a deal in Ankara in December which ended one-year diplomatic tension between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa.

Turkey is a key partner of Somalia in several areas, including investments, military and diplomatic ties. Somali troops receive training in Turkey and at Tur-Som in Mogadishu.