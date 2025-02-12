Somalia: Luuq District in Gedo Region Stabilizes After Two Days of Fighting

Luuq (Smn) — The situation in Luuq District, Gedo Region, has stabilized after two days of intense fighting. Government forces have been deployed throughout the district, and reports indicate that the militia groups who had fought in the area are now mainly stationed on the outskirts of the town.

While some reports suggest that the militias remain near the town's outskirts, the situation inside Luuq has calmed, and there are no longer any militia forces inside the district. However, there are concerns about further clashes outside the town as the situation remains fragile.

The Minister of Interior of Jubaland, General Yusuf Hussein Osman Dhumal, held a press conference in Doolow, strongly condemning the fighting in Luuq. He stated that the district should not be drenched in senseless bloodshed, urging both sides to lay down their arms.

Minister Dhumal also called for an immediate ceasefire and a peace meeting between the conflicting clans in Luuq, stressing the need for unconditional talks to resolve the conflict. The two-day conflict caused significant casualties, with more than 10 people, including both combatants and civilians, killed.

While the town remains calm, there is ongoing concern that the militias may continue to engage in conflict, as they are reportedly arming themselves and awaiting reinforcements from other parts of southern and western Gedo.

These reports highlight the volatile political and security situation in Somalia, with political tensions rising and ongoing clashes in various regions of the country.