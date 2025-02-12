South Africa: Manhunt Launched for Escaped Pollsmoor Inmate

The Department of Correctional Services has launched a manhunt for an inmate who escaped from the Pollsmoor Correctional Centre in the Western Cape.

According to the department, the 35-year-old man, Yanga Wayithi, was assigned to work within a team maintaining the grounds of the facility.

Wayithi is serving a six-month sentence for theft and trespassing.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been notified, and a case of escape from lawful custody has been opened. The Department of Correctional Services' tracing team is actively working to ensure a swift rearrest.

"Additionally, an internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the escape, with the findings informing any further action to be taken," the department said.

The public is warned to "remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities" as the department continues its search for the escaped inmate.

"Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available," the department concluded.