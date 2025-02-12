South Africa: Over 90 Communities to Benefit From Lubisi Water Project

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has officially handed over the Lubisi Water Treatment Works in the Chris Hani District Municipality, in the Eastern Cape.

The project, implemented under the department's Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), will provide sustainable and reliable water services to underserved communities in the Intsika Yethu, Sakhisizwe, and Emalahleni Local Municipalities.

The water treatment works will benefit 96 communities with an estimated population of 94 307.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Monday, Majodina called on municipalities to maintain their water infrastructure.

"Failure to maintain water infrastructure by the District Municipality impacts negatively on water provision. Illegal water connections and vandalism by some members of the community must be confronted and eliminated," the Minister said.

Majodina reminded the community members that they carry a civic duty to report vandalism and theft of water infrastructure.

"It is your infrastructure [and you must] protect it. Theft and vandalism of water infrastructure contribute to water shortage. You must also stop buying stolen goods, because when you do that, you are as guilty as the thief," Majodina said.

The Minister also urged the department officials to work with farmers, to monitor and control water usage.

She assured that working together with partners, the Ministry will continue to intensify its efforts to expand access to water services across the country.

This is consistent with the undertaking made by the President in his recent State of the Nation Address.