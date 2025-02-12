Nigeria: We Paid Ransom for Our King's Release, but Police Lied That They Rescued Him - Lawmaker

"None of them knew how the traditional ruler came back home, but only for them to come out now and start claiming the glory and taking pictures with him after his release."

The member representing Igueben in Edo House of Assembly, Eugene Inegbebohon, has faulted claims by the police and the Edo State Security Corps that they rescued Friday Ehizojie, the traditional ruler of Udo-Eguare kingdom in Igueben Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler was kidnapped by gunmen on 3 February along with five others on a lonely path leading to the community. He was released on Friday, 7 February.

The Edo State Police Command had disclosed that the traditional ruler was rescued unhurt by operatives of the command.

However, barely two days after the police statement, the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Friday Ibadin also claimed that the traditional ruler was rescued by the operatives of the corps.

The lawmaker, Mr Inegbebohon, during plenary on Monday, debunked the claims by the police and the Edo security outfit, saying that the community paid ransom for the release of their king.

"Mr Speaker, it is interesting to know that during the trying period, I personally informed the security agencies of the kidnapping of the traditional ruler.

"The information was for them to see what they could do but at the end of the day, they did nothing.

"None of them knew how the traditional ruler came back home, but only for them to come out now and start claiming the glory and taking pictures with him after his release," he said.

According to him, some people even went to social media to claim that they were the ones who rescued him.

"How do you rescue a person from kidnappers' den without the culprits being apprehended?

"Did they just walk in there to bring the traditional ruler home? If they know the kidnappers they should show us.

"Mr Speaker, I make bold to say that even though they would not want to agree, it took the grace of God for my people to raise the ransom that brought back our king home.

"So, Mr Speaker, nobody should claim that glory that they rescued him. It is wrong," he added.

He commended his colleagues for their sympathy during the trying period.

He also thanked Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo for the swift response and logistics support for security agencies during the period.