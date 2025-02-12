Somalia: Uganda, Somalia Pledge to Strengthen Defence Ties

The governments of Uganda and the Federal Republic of Somalia have signed a joint communiqué to enhance strong defence cooperation between the two countries.

The signing took place at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala, during a meeting between Jacob Oboth Oboth, Uganda's Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, and his Somali counterpart, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur.

Minister Nur was in Uganda for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Oboth.

Oboth, commended the strong defence ties between the two nations.

"Uganda and Somalia enjoy a good, cordial relationship. What affects Somalia affects Uganda too. We have been in Somalia for more than 17 years, and we look forward to a better Somalia," Oboth said.

He added that Ugandans are inspired by the ideology of Pan-Africanism championed by the Commander-in-Chief, Museveni.

Somalia's Minister of Defence, praised the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces for their sacrifices in ensuring stability in Somalia.

"We are very happy for our brothers' and sisters' sacrifices in Somalia. This spirit of Pan-Africanism gives us courage, and I know our friendship has been strong for many years," Abdulkadir said.

The two ministers reflected on discussions held between the two heads of state, Museveni and Sheikh Mohamud, during the latter's official visit to Uganda on February 7, 2025, at State House Entebbe. They reviewed the progress of bilateral defence cooperation.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on security in Somalia and the region, underscoring the need to maintain peace, security, and stability in the Horn of Africa and the African continent at large.

The ministers welcomed the commencement of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which builds upon the achievements of its predecessor, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The meeting was attended by Uganda's Ambassador to Somalia, Maj Gen (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha, Somalia's Ambassador to Uganda, Fardosa Mohamed Kanyare; Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mrs. Rosette Byengoma, among others.