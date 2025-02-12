Monrovia — In a break from tradition, Liberian President Joseph Boakai conducted a vehicle-based inspection of troops during the 68th Armed Forces Day celebration. Traditionally, Liberia's Presidents have walked alongside the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia to inspect the troops, which include personnel from various state security agencies.

This year, however, President Boakai was seen inspecting the troops from a pickup truck, which was prominently decorated with the national colors of red, white, and blue.

The decision to conduct the inspection from a vehicle marks a significant break from the customary practice. Previous presidents, including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, traditionally walked through the ranks to greet and honor the troops.

At 80 years old, President Boakai has faced scrutiny over his health--especially after missing several international conferences last year. Although the government has not officially commented on the change in protocol, his supporters have defended the decision, noting that many world leaders conduct similar inspections from moving vehicles.

The shift in tradition has sparked discussion about evolving ceremonial practices in Liberia, as the president's vehicle-based approach is seen by some as a modern adaptation that does not detract from the event's spirit of honoring the nation's armed forces.

Past president including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf walked alongside the Armed Forces of Liberia's Chief of staff to inspect the troops. President Boakai, 80, has come under scrutiny over his health status. Last year, he missed several international conferences.

While the government has not officially responded, President Boakai's supporters have defended his action, saying there is nothing wrong with it as other world leaders inspect their troops from moving vehicles.

Armed Forces Day is a key occasion in Liberia, honoring the nation's military personnel. While previous administrations have upheld the tradition of a walking inspection, this year's vehicle inspection stood out as a notable deviation.

It is also important to note that last year, President Boakai canceled the Armed Forces Day celebration following a series of protests by the wives of soldiers across the country.