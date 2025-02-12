Liberia: President Boakai Inspects Troops From Vehicle At 68th Armed Forces Day Celebration

11 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — In a break from tradition, Liberian President Joseph Boakai conducted a vehicle-based inspection of troops during the 68th Armed Forces Day celebration. Traditionally, Liberia's Presidents have walked alongside the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia to inspect the troops, which include personnel from various state security agencies.

This year, however, President Boakai was seen inspecting the troops from a pickup truck, which was prominently decorated with the national colors of red, white, and blue.

The decision to conduct the inspection from a vehicle marks a significant break from the customary practice. Previous presidents, including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, traditionally walked through the ranks to greet and honor the troops.

At 80 years old, President Boakai has faced scrutiny over his health--especially after missing several international conferences last year. Although the government has not officially commented on the change in protocol, his supporters have defended the decision, noting that many world leaders conduct similar inspections from moving vehicles.

The shift in tradition has sparked discussion about evolving ceremonial practices in Liberia, as the president's vehicle-based approach is seen by some as a modern adaptation that does not detract from the event's spirit of honoring the nation's armed forces.

Past president including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf walked alongside the Armed Forces of Liberia's Chief of staff to inspect the troops. President Boakai, 80, has come under scrutiny over his health status. Last year, he missed several international conferences.

While the government has not officially responded, President Boakai's supporters have defended his action, saying there is nothing wrong with it as other world leaders inspect their troops from moving vehicles.

Armed Forces Day is a key occasion in Liberia, honoring the nation's military personnel. While previous administrations have upheld the tradition of a walking inspection, this year's vehicle inspection stood out as a notable deviation.

It is also important to note that last year, President Boakai canceled the Armed Forces Day celebration following a series of protests by the wives of soldiers across the country.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.