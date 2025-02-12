Liberia: Embattled House Speaker Koffa Evicted From Office

Monrovia — Embattled House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has been removed from his office by the Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives, deepening the political crisis that has been escalating within the legislature.

The eviction, which follows weeks of tension between Koffa and his opponents, was reportedly supported by the Justice Ministry, who provided a legal interpretation to justify the move.

The decision to evict Koffa came after he rejected an order from Chief Clerk Mildred Sayon, instructing him to vacate his office. The letter, sent via WhatsApp by Representative James Kolleh of Bong County, claimed to reflect a plenary decision.

Koffa, however, contested the directive, arguing that the matter had been postponed during a vote on January 30, 2025, and that a final decision would not be made until the next plenary session scheduled for February 4, 2025.

Koffa criticized the Majority Bloc's actions, calling the eviction an unlawful overstep of authority. He argued that his removal was illegal, further intensifying the ongoing leadership dispute within the House of Representatives.

Tensions between Koffa and the Majority Bloc, which has backed Representative Richard Koon as the rightful Speaker, have been mounting for weeks. Despite pressure to step down, Koffa has firmly rejected the calls for his resignation, claiming his removal is unconstitutional and politically motivated.