Namibian Sport Halted As Nation Mourns Nujoma

Namibia's sport community is facing disruption as the government suspended all events during the mourning period for the founding president.

The duration of the mourning period is yet to be announced.

Namibia Basketball Federation (NABF) president Nigel Mubita says the federation is left with no choice but to cancel the code's national championships.

The event was scheduled to kick off tomorrow in the Erongo region.

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service has called for the immediate suspension of all sporting events.

This also affects the Debmarine Premiership, the FNB Women's Super League and athletics, which are now cancelled.

"Now we have to call off the national championship, and we are most definitely going to lose out, because we have already paid for accommodation and enlisted the services of caterers for the championship," Mubita says.

He says the federation planned to light candles and observe a moment of silence in Nujoma's honour.

"The biggest problem is that now I look like the bad guy and the decision to have the championship cancelled definitely tarnishes the image of the federation," Mubita says.

Namibia Football Association spokesperson Isack Hamata says the decision is well understood.

"The directive . . . is well received and very well understood.

"Nujoma led the struggle for the liberation of our country, the same liberties we are enjoying, including doing sport and other social activities. We will honour the directive as football," Hamata said yesterday.

Cricket Namibia president Johan Muller says the decision is welcomed as the country, including the sport fraternity, honours the founding president's legacy.

"We had to cancel the club cricket that was scheduled for this weekend.

Most of our international events are in March," he says.

He says his organisation is excited to honour Nujoma's life and legacy.

A teacher, who prefers to remain anonymous, says the pupils at his school are demoralised following the announcement.

He says they have trained for in-house athletics competitions, which will not take place any more.

"We were supposed to have our zonal championship early March, and since we have no idea how long the mourning will take, pupils are unfortunately demotivated."

He says some schools have already booked sport fields for their in-house athletics championships, "but all of that had to be called off, and others, maybe losing out on the cash that cannot be returned".

TRAINING ALLOWED

Training and other activities that do not require supporters are allowed, the ministry has said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Netball Namibia has heeded the government's decree and informed its patrons and other stakeholders of the development on social media.

Similarly, MTC Namibia indicated it would indefinitely defer this weekend's MTC Maris Cup semi-finals, set to be held at Mariental.

"As the nation mourns this profound loss, all sport federations, associations and organising bodies must comply by suspending all scheduled sporting activities in honour of [Nujoma's] enduring legacy," the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

"Further guidance on the resumption of sporting activities will be communicated in due course.

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders during this solemn period."