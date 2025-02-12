Uganda: Besigye On Hunger Strike Over Detention, Parliament Told

Nile Post
Kizza Besigye.
11 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye has informed Parliament that four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye has embarked on a hunger strike, refusing food and visitors, including his wife, for the past three days.

According to Mwijukye, Besigye's hunger strike is a protest against his alleged illegal detention in Luzira Prison following the Supreme Court's ruling.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to explain when files for civilians, including Besigye, would be transferred to civil courts.

In response, Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi assured Parliament that the process of transferring the files is underway, urging affected parties to remain patient.

Besigye's hunger strike has sparked concerns about his well-being and the legality of his detention.

This development has ignited a national conversation about food access and the treatment of detainees in Uganda's prisons.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.