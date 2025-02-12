Uganda: Besigye On Hunger Strike Over Detention, Parliament Told

Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye has informed Parliament that four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kiiza Besigye has embarked on a hunger strike, refusing food and visitors, including his wife, for the past three days.

According to Mwijukye, Besigye's hunger strike is a protest against his alleged illegal detention in Luzira Prison following the Supreme Court's ruling.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to explain when files for civilians, including Besigye, would be transferred to civil courts.

In response, Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi assured Parliament that the process of transferring the files is underway, urging affected parties to remain patient.

Besigye's hunger strike has sparked concerns about his well-being and the legality of his detention.

This development has ignited a national conversation about food access and the treatment of detainees in Uganda's prisons.