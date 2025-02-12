Liberia: Justice Gbeisay Justifies Supreme Court's Boycott of President Boakai's State of the Nation Address

Sanniquellie — Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, has defended the highest court's decision not to attend President Joseph Boakai's national address, saying the action was necessary to avoid further political complications in the country.

Speaking during the opening of the February term of court in Sanniquellie, Gbeisay explained that the Supreme Court's decision was based on the ongoing crisis in the House of Representatives.

He noted that the court had previously instructed the Legislature to resolve their internal issues, but they had failed to do so, which made the presence of the justices at the national address potentially exacerbating.

"The situation in the House of Representatives is in crisis, and our presence at the address could have been seen as an endorsement of one of the Speakers," Gbeisay explained. "It could create additional conflict in the country, and the best course of action was for us not to attend."

He further stated that attending the address could have been interpreted as a conflict of interest, particularly since the House currently has two competing Speakers.

Gbeisay emphasized that the Supreme Court's decision was made to prevent involvement in any political conflicts. "We told the House to resolve their problem, and our decision was to ensure that the court's integrity remains intact," he added.

In his remarks, Gbeisay also expressed frustration with the legal profession in Liberia. He accused some lawyers of commercializing their practice, focusing more on financial gain than on serving the public with professionalism and integrity. "Lawyers need to return to the core values of integrity and service, rather than chasing money," he urged.

Additionally, Gbeisay, a native of Nimba County, expressed disappointment with the development situation in his home county. He criticized the use of the $1.5 million annual social development fund from ArcelorMittal Liberia, pointing out that the money has not led to meaningful improvements in infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and healthcare facilities. "The citizens continue to suffer while the funds are misused," he said, calling for more tangible development in the region.