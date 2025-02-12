Rwanda Moves Up Six Places On List of Least Corrupt Countries

Rwanda has moved six places up on the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), after recording its highest-ever score and reinforcing its position as the least corrupt country in East Africa and among the least corrupt in Sub-Saharan Africa.

On the 2024 CPI released by the non-profit Transparency International on Tuesday, February 11, Rwanda ranked 3rd least corrupt country in Sub-Saharan Africa (one place up) and 49th least corrupt globally (from 43rd place in 2023.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Rwanda improved its score to 57 percent from 53 percent in 2023.

This achievement comes despite an overall low performance across the region compared to other parts of the world.

In the East African region, Rwanda maintained the first place, followed by Tanzania (82nd globally, scoring 41%), Kenya (121st, scoring 32%), Uganda (140th, scoring 26%), DR Congo (163rd, scoring 20%), and Burundi (165th, scoring 17%).

On the African continent, Seychelles is the least corrupt country with a score of 72% (up from 71% in 2023), followed by Cabo Verde which has a score of 62% (down from 64% in 2023).

Rwanda and Botswana shared third place, with both scoring 57%.

Officials react to Rwanda's performance

Marie Immaculée Ingabire, the chairperson of Transparency International Rwanda (TI-Rwanda), attributed the improvement to the government's anti-corruption efforts.

"Rwanda's significant improvement in the CPI reflects the government's steadfast commitment to combating corruption. The country's strong political will and zero-tolerance approach to corruption continue to drive positive change," Ingabire said.

"However, as highlighted by the Rwanda Bribery Index, certain challenges remain. To sustain and build on this progress, all stakeholders must enhance collaboration and intensify efforts against corruption," she stated.

Apollinaire Mupiganyi, TI-Rwanda's Executive Director, highlighted the broader implications of corruption.

"Across the world, corruption fuels illicit financial flows, shrinks civic space, and undermines efforts to combat pressing global crises like climate change," Mupiganyi said.

"The fight against corruption is not just for good governance but about securing justice, economic stability, and a sustainable future for all. Now more than ever, governments, civil society, and international institutions must unite to dismantle the grip of corruption and protect the integrity of our societies."

Chief Ombudsman Madeleine Nirere commended the country's progress in anti-corruption fight but noted that greater efforts are required to achieve its long-term vision of a corruption-free society.

"This ranking is commendable, but there is still a long journey ahead. Rwanda aspires to be the least corrupt nation by 2050, so more effort is needed to reach this goal," Nirere said.

The CPI 2024 theme is "corruption and the climate crisis", which highlights how corruption threatens climate action, with billions of dollars in climate funds at risk of being embezzled or misused.

According to Transparency International, countries most vulnerable to climate change score below 50 on the index, meaning that corruption hindering critical climate projects designed to protect populations who are at the highest risk.