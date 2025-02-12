South Africa: National Treasury Calls On Investors to Join Global Investor Call

11 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Treasury has encouraged investors interested in participating in the upcoming Global Investor Call (GIC) after the tabling of the budget, to submit their questions through designated representatives from Goldman Sachs or Investec.

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, will table the 2025 Budget Review to Parliament on 19 February 2025.

"The Republic of South Africa, rated Ba2 (stable) by Moody's Investors Service Incorporated, BB- (positive) by S&P Global Ratings and BB- (stable) by Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited, has mandated Goldman Sachs International and Investec Bank Limited, alongside their empowerment partners, Vunani Capital Partners and Cinga Capital, to arrange a non-deal Global Investor Call (GIC), scheduled for Wednesday, 19 February 2025 at 16:00 SAST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST," National Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

The GIC will be led by the Director-General of the National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse, and will be supported by senior National Treasury officials.

"This year, given National Treasury's role as Chair of the Finance Track of the G20, there will not be a series of in-person fixed income investor update meetings domestically nor internationally, due to conflicts with the G20 meetings. Should there be any changes to this, it will be communicated to the market.

"There will be an open Q&A session during the GIC, and the Republic of South Africa also welcomes the pre-submission of questions through the respective Goldman Sachs or Investec representatives," National Treasury said.

The representatives can be contacted as follows:

Investec Bank Limited

  • Name: Leanne Large
  • Email address: Leanne.Large@investec.com
  • Contact details: +27 82 494 8804

Goldman Sachs International

  • Name: Rumbi Wasterfall
  • Email address: rumbi.wasterfall@gs.com
  • Contact details: +44 207 774 6671

Link to pre-register (Recommended): https://shorturl.at/kfPVm

Link for the audio replay (only available following the GIC): https://shorturl.at/YG7Sl

Following the tabling of the 2025 Budget, a presentation will be available on National Treasury's website: https://shorturl.at/1VyCh

For further enquiries contact: Terry Bomela-Msomi

Director: Debt Issuance and Management

012 315 5753 / +27 66 289 2492

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.