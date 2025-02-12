Uganda: We're Teaching NRM How Democracy Works - Bobi Wine

Speaking after the announcement of NUP's flag bearer for the upcoming Kawempe North by-election, Kyagulanyi highlighted the transparent and fair selection process as a testament to the democratic values that NUP upholds, which he asserts are absent in the NRM.

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, has taken a swipe at the National Resistance Movement (NRM), claiming that his party has become the true example of democracy in Uganda, despite facing political suppression from the ruling government.

Speaking after the announcement of NUP's flag bearer for the upcoming Kawempe North by-election, Kyagulanyi highlighted the transparent and fair selection process as a testament to the democratic values that NUP upholds, which he asserts are absent in the NRM.

"The process we have gone through to select our flag bearer is a true sign of democracy, something the ruling party has failed to practice," Kyagulanyi said.

He reiterated NUP's unwavering commitment to democratic principles, even in the face of constant challenges and intimidation from the government.

"Even when we are under duress, even when we are not allowed to do what we believe can define the leadership of a new Uganda, we continue to practice democracy," he said.

Kyagulanyi urged NUP members to unite behind the newly chosen candidate for Kawempe North and remain steadfast in promoting the party's core values of integrity, unity, and discipline.

"Integrity is one of our core values, and we hold it in high regard. We don't just want to talk about it; we want to practice it," he stressed.

The NUP leader also commended the party's election management committee for ensuring a fair and transparent selection process. He called on party members to accept the results of the internal election and work cohesively toward victory in the by-election.

"Everybody had a candidate they supported, but we all agreed that the best person has to take it. Let us all stand behind the winner," Kyagulanyi urged.

As NUP prepares for the March 13 by-election, Kyagulanyi set an ambitious target for victory, drawing a comparison to previous successes. "In Kyadondo East, we won with 80%. In Kawempe, we want 90%. But for us to achieve that, everyone has a role to play--from the contenders to the leadership," he emphasized.

NUP officially endorsed city lawyer Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola as its flag bearer for the Kawempe North by-election after a competitive race involving 10 aspirants.

Nalukoola emerged victorious against stiff competition, including Muhammad Lussa Luwemba, a former aide to the late Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Luwemba was reported to have gone to great lengths, even changing his name and religion and seeking divine intervention, in his bid for the ticket.

The Kawempe North seat became vacant after the death of Ssegirinya on January 9. Ssegirinya, who had won the constituency in the 2021 general election with NUP, had established Kawempe North as a stronghold for the opposition.

With the by-election fast approaching, NUP is widely expected to retain the seat.

To prevent divisions within the party after the primaries, NUP required all 10 candidates to sign a written pledge not to run as independents if they lost the primary contest.