Rwanda: Govt Sends Condolences After Bus Accident Kills 20 in Rulindo

11 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

The government of Rwanda has sent condolences to families of victims of a bus accident that killed 20 people and injured several others in Rulindo District on Tuesday, February 11.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said government was providing necessary support to the bereaved families and the injuried who are receiving treatment in various hospitals.

"The Government of Rwanda extends its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in today's tragic road accident that claimed 20 lives and left several others injured in Rusiga Sector, Rulindo District," the Prime Minister said.

"We remind all road users, especially drivers, to follow the laws and regulations concerning road safety to prevent accidents and save lives," Ngirente said.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon when a passenger bus owned the travel company called International veered of the road and rolled over a slope in Rusiga Sector of Rulindo District.

Initial reports put the death toll at 14 victims.

The bus, which was traveling from Kigali to Musanze, had 51 passengers on board.

The cause of the accident had not yet been identified by Tuesday night, as investigation by the Traffic Police Department was still ongoing.

