Nigeria Signs Amended BASA Agreement With UAE

The Federal Government has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The landmark agreement was executed during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025 in a high-level meeting with H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE's Minister of Economy, solidifying mutual aviation ties between both nations.

The signing of the amended BASA builds on last year's negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights for both countries and fostering deeper aviation collaboration.

Nigeria's Minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, who signed the pact on behalf of Nigeria, emphasised the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

Special adviser to the minister on media, Tunde Moshood, said during the signing ceremony, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri lauded Nigeria's aviation minister, saying that "let me say this on camera now, the Nigeria Aviation Minister is a man who keeps his words and for us, that's everything."

Beyond the BASA agreement, the aviation minister advocated for a review of UAE's visa restrictions on Nigerians, stressing that easing the current conditions would increase passenger traffic on designated routes, benefiting both nations' economies.

In a further boost to bilateral relations, both countries agreed to sign a Technical Cooperation Agreement focusing on capacity building and technical support in key aviation areas, including safety and regulatory, environment, airport facilitation and security.

The ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), brought together over 35 ministers, 191 countries, 1,500 aviation professionals, and 70 exhibitors at the prestigious Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

The event also featured the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM)--an ambitious initiative by the UAE to drive collaboration and innovation in sustainable aviation.