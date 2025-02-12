Uganda: Declare Assets or Risk Losing Seats, Speaker Among Warns MPs

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has urged all Members of Parliament to declare their assets with the Inspector General of Government (IGG) before the deadline.

This directive aligns with the Leadership Code Act, 2002, which mandates legislators to declare their income, assets, and liabilities every two years.

Failure to comply with this requirement could have serious consequences, including the loss of parliamentary seats.

"I urge all honorable members to declare their assets with the IGG before the deadline expires," Speaker Among emphasized during Tuesday's parliamentary sitting. "This is a requirement by law, and failure to comply may lead to serious consequences, including loss of your seats."

The Leadership Code Act seeks to promote transparency and accountability among public officials while preventing corruption and reinforcing good governance.

MPs can fulfill this obligation through the Inspectorate of Government Online Declaration System (IG-ODS), a secure platform designed to streamline the process and ensure compliance.