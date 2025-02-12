Uganda Aids Commission Seeks Shs300 Billion Allocation Amid Aid Cuts

12 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) has made an urgent appeal to the government for an allocation of Shs300 billion to cater for critical HIV/AIDS drugs and laboratory supplies.

This call comes in the wake of aid cuts, which have severely impacted the country's ability to fund its HIV/AIDS programs .

According to Vincent Bagamba, Director of Planning at the UAC, the aid cuts have put Uganda's progress in combating HIV/AIDS at risk.

"We are at a critical juncture. Uganda has made significant strides in reducing new infections and AIDS-related deaths, but the sudden cut in funding puts these gains at risk," Bagamba warned.

The UAC has emphasized that the requested allocation is crucial to ensuring uninterrupted access to treatment, laboratory monitoring, and other essential services for people living with HIV.

With approximately Shs 1.49 million people living with HIV in Uganda, the need for sustained funding is more pressing than ever.

In addition to the allocation, the UAC has also called for an increase in the HIV Mainstreaming allocation from the current 0.1% to 0.5% of the national budget.

This adjustment would generate an additional Shs200 billion to support vital prevention and treatment services.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.