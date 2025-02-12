Madagascar: RSF Condemns The Unlawful Detention Of Journalist Fernand Cello And Calls For His Immediate Release

12 February 2025
Reporters sans Frontières (Paris)

Fernand Cello, an investigative journalist for the daily Basy Vava, has been detained at Antanimora prison and deprived of any visits from his family, colleagues, or a lawyer. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns this arbitrary detention, which is a violation of the journalist's fundamental rights, and calls for his immediate release.

Fernand Cello  was arrested at his home on the evening of 30 January 2025, while visiting his family. "The gendarmes first took Fernand away violently, then returned thirty minutes later to ask me where his phone was. They also arrested me. I was released from custody at 1 p.m. the next day," his wife explained.

Now detained in the  overcrowded  Antanimora prison in Antananarivo, the capital city, the investigative journalist awaits an unknown trial date. "In principle, a detention warrant lasts eight months. But it can be extended at the judge's discretion," a Malagasy journalist, who wishes to remain anonymous, told RSF. Fernand Cello has been completely cut off from the outside world, and the official reasons for his detention remain unclear.

"The detention of journalist Fernand Cello is a blatant abuse of power aimed at silencing him. Unknown charges, a ban on visits... His week-long detention is a total violation of his fundamental rights. RSF strongly condemns this deprivation of liberty and demands the immediate release of this journalist — who has been targeted by authorities for nearly a decade — to prevent any further extension of his detention."

Sadibou Marong, RSF Sub-Saharan Africa Bureau Director

Wanted under an arrest warrant since 5 October 2023, Fernand Cello had been in hiding after publishing an erroneous report that stated the Prime Minister, the Minister of Communication, and the President of the High Constitutional Court had "fled to France." He later retracted the statement and issued an apology.

Shortly before his arrest, the investigative journalist had  shared  on his Facebook page criticisms of Madagascar concerning its Universal Periodic Review (UPR) — an assessment of a countries' human rights record by the United Nation. He had also raised concerns about the possible misappropriation of European Union funds intended for the construction of a highway, and exposed cases of corruption during the election of the Antananarivo Municipal Council Bureau.

Fernand Cello has been targeted by the authorities for nearly a decade. In December 2016, the military  raided  his media outlet, Radio Jupiter, forcing him into hiding. He was  arrested  in May 2017,  sentenced  to a two-year suspended prison term four months later, and  eventually acquitted by the Fianarantsoa Court of Appeal in April 2019.

Madagascar ranks 100th out of 180 countries in the RSF 2024  World Press Freedom Index .

