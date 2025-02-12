Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Fires Mashonaland East Minister, Replaces Her With Close Ally

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday sacked Minister of State for Mashonaland East province Apollonia Munzverengi, who is closely related to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Munzverengi was immediately replaced by Itai Ndudzo according to two statements signed by Mnangagwa's Chief Secretary Martin Rushwaya, one which announced her dismissal and the other her successor.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Hon. Apollonia Munzverengwi from the Office of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mashonaland East Province with immediate effect," read Munzverengi's dismissal.

With factional battle lines drawn, Munzverengi becomes yet another victim in Zanu PF's ongoing factional fights.

"His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, Cde, Dr. E.D Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 104 Subsection 1 of the constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Hon. Itayi Ndudzo as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mashonaland East with immediate effect," read Ndudzo's appointment.

Mnangagwa and his allies are seeking to extend his second and final term by an illegal two years against the dictates of Zimbabwe's constitution.

Efforts to keep him in office beyond his mandate are being continuously fought by those within the party who favour Chiwenga, a former army commander, to take over.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga's supporters recently clashed at the Heroes Acre in a public spat that exposed how divided Zanu PF is getting.

Chants in favour of both leaders taking over were heard as Mnangagwa officiated at the burial of national hero Tinaye Chigudu.

Despite getting endorsements from women and youths, a section of liberation war veterans has refused to take part in what it described as the mutilation of Zimbabwe's constitution.