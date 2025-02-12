Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Opens 2025 Cabinet Year With Call for Merit-Based Appointments to Public Boards - Slams Corruption, Nepotism

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday opened the 2025 Cabinet year with a call for merit-based appointments to public institutions boards, reiterating zero tolerance to corruption and nepotism.

Mnangagwa said that appointments to public boards must be based on merit, competence, and relevant experience as the country braces for a year filled with high-profile local, regional, and international engagements.

"The appointment of persons into public boards must be based on merit, competence and requisite experience.

"In the year ahead, merit and performance must be the basis of awards of government projects and business.

"Chicanery, manipulation of processes and outright corruption of any kind will not be tolerated within ministries.

"Overall, the year will be characterized by numerous high-profile local, regional and international engagements which will require us all to double our efforts to achieve seamless coordination and a result-oriented work ethic," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa also urged ministers to closely monitor their areas of responsibility and make sure that projects, programs, and purchases are cost-effective and beneficial.

"Ministers are therefore directed to maintain a class interest and oversight role over their span of control, always ensuring value for money in the implementation of programs and projects as well as in procurement processes.

"This is a very sensitive area, make sure you focus on those issues in your areas of responsibility," he added.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa's vow to fight corruption since taking office in 2017 is yet to yield tangible results as he has also appointed his relatives to key positions in government.