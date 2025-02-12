Nigeria: USAID Funding Suspension - HIV/Aids Treatment Won't Be Disrupted - Ogun Govt

Abeokuta — The Ogun State government, yesterday, assured residents of the state that the ongoing treatment, care, and support for people living with HIV/AIDS will not be disrupted, by the recent suspension of US funding for public health programmes.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, gave the assurance in a statement, following the United States' announcement of a 90-day suspension of funding support for the HIV/AIDS programme under USAID.

Coker said the state government had put proactive measures in place to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services, adding that both the federal and state governments were committed to preventing any gaps in care.

She said: "To mitigate the impact of the funding halt, the state government has taken steps to ensure HIV test kits remain readily available across hospitals and primary healthcare centres, allowing citizens continued access to free HIV testing.

"All eligible clients requiring viral load testing will also have their blood samples collected, with logistics in place to transport samples for necessary analysis.

"The state government has established feedback mechanisms for healthcare workers, ensuring weekly assessments and prompt resolution of any challenges during this period. We also appeal to our healthcare providers to support the integration of HIV treatment into the state's general health services."