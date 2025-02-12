Africa: Commissioner Bankole Adeoye Recognised for Contributions to Peace and Stability in Somalia

12 February 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

H.E. Amb. Bankole Adeoye, the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), has been honoured by the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia for his "Outstanding leadership in [advancing] the AU Peace and Security Agenda" particularly his contributions to Somalia's peace efforts. H.E. Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, delivered the award on behalf of his government at the African Union Ministerial Committee on Candidatures Within the International System meeting held at the AU Headquarters.

Minister Omar stated that Commissioner Bankole had made tremendous efforts to promote the implementation of Agenda 2063, and that Somalia highly commends his commitment to peace on the continent. He said, "Somalia is proud of Commissioner Bankole's dedication and unwavering engagement for peace in Africa."

On his part, Commissioner Bankole thanked and acknowledged the strong support of AU member states to the Department in delivering on its mandate of accompanying them to implement Aspirations 3, 4 and 7 of AU Agenda 2063, promoting governance, peace and security, as well as innovative partnerships for a strong, united and influential Africa in the global arena. He said, "I, the two Directors and our collaborators at the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, are deeply honoured for this recognition with the total support of our member states in our joint efforts to promote peace, stability and good governance in Africa."

