Liberia: Sen. Momo Cyrus Calls for Review of Patents and Laws Hindering Liberian Businesses

Monrovia — Lofa County Senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense, Intelligence, Security & Veteran Affairs, Momo T. Cyrus, is seeking the endorsement of the Senate Plenary for a comprehensive review of existing patents and associated laws that govern exclusive licensing for the manufacture or importation of certain commodities in Liberia.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence over the weekend, Senator Cyrus argued that many of these laws were enacted at a time when Liberian entrepreneurs had limited participation in key business sectors.

As a result, he noted, these legal frameworks have inadvertently created bottlenecks that stifle fair competition and impede the growth of Liberian-owned enterprises.

He highlighted the exclusivity granted to select companies for the production and importation of essential commodities such as Clorox, detergents, and other general goods, which, in his view, restrict broader market participation.

"The current structure of these laws limits competition and reduces consumer choices," Senator Cyrus stated.

He further explained that these constraints affect pricing and accessibility, placing an undue burden on the Liberian public.

"In light of the foregoing, Madam Pro-Tempore and distinguished colleagues, I strongly urge Plenary to review these existing patents and associated laws to foster a more competitive and inclusive economic landscape," he emphasized.

The senator believes that such a review should ensure that these laws align with national interests, promote economic growth, enhance competition, and protect consumers from monopolistic practices.

Meanwhile, the Senate Plenary has referred his communication to its Committees on Judiciary, Claims & Petitions, and Commerce, instructing them to report back in two weeks.