Kenya: Record Holder Chepng'etich to Highlight Lisbon Half Marathon

12 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — World record holder for the women's marathon, Ruth Chepng'etich, will be competing at this year's Lisbon Half Marathon on March 9.

Chepng'etich will be competing in her second race of the season, following on from New Year's Day when she finished second at the San Silvestre Vallecana 10km road race in Spain.

On that occasion, the 30-year-old clocked 31:32, behind Spain's Marta Garcia, who stormed to victory in 31:19.

Another Spaniard, Agueda Marques, finished third in 31:34.

Last year was an unforgettable one for Chepng'etich who made history at the Chicago Marathon by clocking a world record of 2:09:56 -- becoming the first woman to ever run a sub-2:10 in the 42km.

It was the culmination of a dominant year in which she had also triumphed at the Buenos Aires Half Marathon in Argentina after running 1:05:58 across the finish line.

Should she win in Portugal, Chepng'etich will become the second world record holder from Kenya to do so since Brigid Kosgei in 2024.

The former world record holder for the women's marathon clocked 1:05:51 to cross the finish line at last year's edition, ahead of Ethiopian duo of Bosena Mulatie (1:09:00) and Tigist Gezahagn (1:09:14) in second and third respectively.

