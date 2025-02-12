Ghana: Aspire for Greater Heights - CKT-Utas VC Advises Stude

Navrongo — THE Vice Chancellor for the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), Professor Albert Luguterah, has encouraged students of the school to take their academic work seriously as they aspire for higher heights, despite school infrastructure.

He said although the university was going through a myriad of infrastructure challenges, it was important for students to work harder to attain academic laurels that would propel them to become responsible citizens, capable of wielding the mantle of leadership in Ghana and the world at large.

According to him, the students in the university might not have the opportunity to study in well-furnished lecture halls, but they were assured of quality teaching and learning which would propel them to become well-rounded, capable of competing with graduates from the first class universities in the job market.

Prof. Luguterah was speaking at a matriculation ceremony held in Navrongo, last Saturday.

Related Articles

About 1,891 students made up of 1,081 undergraduate and 308 postgraduate students were admitted into the university for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Vice Chancellor indicated that, he had admitted the school was saddled with numerous infrastructure challenges that had aggressively affected the university in its student intake.

Nonetheless, he said, the hitches in infrastructure should not derail students' efforts to learn hard to reach their goals, and that, they must brave the odds, learn under the 'harsh' conditions, as they aspired to become influential individuals in the country.

He challenged the students to be resilient in their studies in the face of the enormity of the challenges, stating that, "the path ahead will be filled with both challenges and opportunities, and it is your determination, resilience, and passion that will define your success".

"For the 2024/2025 academic year, the university received 2,758 applications for both postgraduate and undergraduate candidates. Of this number, 1,891 candidates were offered admission, and 1,389 candidates accepted the offers and have since registered for their programmes," he stressed.

While encouraging students against being overwhelmed by the infrastructure situation, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that management of the university was working around the clock to tentatively address some of the deficiencies, including the inadequate lecture halls and furniture.

Again, he said steps were being taken to resolve the phenomenon of limited accommodation facing the school, noting "we aspire to house most first-year students in university-owned accommodations".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another major concern thwarting the sterling academic work of the university was the issue of lack of well-equipped laboratories to help students undertake their practical work and simulations.

In spite of the dire financial strain, he said the university had awarded a GH¢1. 5 million worth of contract to the Ghanaian Academic and Research Network (GARNET) to enhance the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and internet connectivity in the school.

He further said that: "While work on our computer laboratory is presently ongoing, steps to procure over 1,500 modern study desks and chairs for our students are in the process".