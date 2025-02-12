Africa: Mudavadi Leads Final Push for Raila's AU Bid in Addis

12 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, spearheading Kenya's last-minute efforts to secure Raila Odinga's election as African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

The Kenyan delegation in Addis includes more than 100 MPs as well as other leaders and government officials.

A victory for Raila would strengthen Kenya's influence within the AU, positioning a Kenyan leader at the center of key continental decisions.

His agenda includes closing Africa's infrastructure gap, fostering regional integration, boosting economic transformation, and enhancing intra-African trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He also seeks to advance financial independence, agricultural transformation, climate action, peace and security, youth empowerment, and gender equality.

While in Addis, Mudavadi is attending the AU's 46th Executive Council Session, where Foreign Ministers from AU member states will vote for AUC Commissioners on February 12 and 14. This session precedes the 38th Assembly of Heads of State and Government Summit, themed "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations," which President William Ruto will attend.

Mudavadi is also engaging in key sideline events, including the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AU CEVAWG), a summit on accelerating Africa's fight against malaria, and a high-level meeting on immunization under the theme "Rearming Africa's Commitment to Immunization."

Additionally, he will accompany President Ruto when the Head of State chairs the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) meeting and presents a progress report on AU Institutional Reforms in his role as the AU's Institutional Reforms Champion

