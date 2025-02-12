Kenya: Speaker Wetang'ula to Rule On House Majority Status After High Court Decision

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula is set to rule Wednesday afternoon on the House's Majority and Minority status following a High Court decision declaring the Opposition as the Majority.

The ruling has sparked turmoil in Parliament, with Azimio coalition MPs mostly from Raila Odinga's ODM crossing over to the Majority side on Tuesday, insisting the court order be implemented.

Some demanded that Wetang'ula step aside for Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss, accusing him of misleading the nation in 2022 when he declared Kenya Kwanza the Majority coalition.

Despite ODM's recent alignment with the ruling coalition, the court's decision has disrupted existing political arrangements, with the opposition now asserting its claim to the Majority position.

House in Turmoil Over Ruling's Implementation

A heated debate erupted in the House on Tuesday as lawmakers clashed over the court ruling's implications.

The court not only overturned Wetang'ula's October 6, 2022, decision declaring Kenya Kwanza the Majority but also stated that he should have resigned as Ford Kenya party leader upon assuming the Speaker's office.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, who sat on the Majority side on Tuesday, insisted the ruling must be obeyed unless successfully appealed.

"A court ruling has only two options--obey it or appeal it. There is no third way," Mohammed said, declaring his readiness to assume the role of Majority Leader.

However, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah countered, arguing the ruling did not explicitly determine the Majority and Minority sides.

"The ruling only annulled your [Wetang'ula's] October 2022 decision. The effect is that we revert to the status quo as of August 9, 2022," Ichung'wah stated.

Legal and Political Divide

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo dismissed claims of ambiguity, asserting that Azimio must assume Majority status unless the ruling is overturned.

"If we respect the rule of law, let it be appealed. Until then, it must be implemented," he said.

Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro argued that Parliament, as an independent arm of government, cannot be dictated to by the courts.

"Our laws grant you, Honorable Speaker, the power to declare the Majority and Minority sides," Osoro maintained.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan warned of a leadership crisis, saying:

"The court quashed the ruling on Majority and Minority but did not clarify how this should be determined. We are back to square one."

Wetang'ula Rejects Calls to Step Down

Wetang'ula dismissed calls for his resignation, stating there was no substantive motion before the House to warrant it.

"I have read the judgment thoroughly, and nowhere does it cast aspersions on the Speaker. Yours truly does not engage in debate--do not go down that route," he told MPs.

With tensions running high, Wetang'ula's ruling on Wednesday could set the stage for further legal and political battles over Parliament's leadership structure.