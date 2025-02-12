Nigeria: 'I Want to Marry Her', Tuface Confirms Relationship With Igbinedion's Granddaughter

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, has confirmed his relationship with the Deputy Majority Leader of Edo state House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru.

Natasha is the granddaughter of billionaire Gabriel Igbinedion.

On Monday, the singer's unexpected presence at the Edo Assembly generated controversy on social media amid his ongoing divorce saga from wife, Annie.

The reasons for his appearance were unclear.

While many users linked the visit to his rumored romance with Natasha, others questioned whether it was politically motivated.

Addressing the rumours in a video shared on Instagram, Tuface clarified his relationship with the lawmaker.

Expressing his affection for the lawmaker, he stated: "Yes, I love her. I want to marry her".

He said: "I said what I said. All of us will be alright... Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman.

"She has nothing to do with what's happening between me and Annie. But I see everybody trying to allegedly want to rope her into everything. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her."