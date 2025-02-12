Kenya's Yegon Provisionally Suspended After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

12 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenya's Geoffrey Yegon after testing positive for a banned substance.

In a statement, the body said the 36-year-old tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide, an oral medication used by athletes to lose weight without significant loss in power.

Yegon's last race was on December 1 last year, when he clocked 2:16:06 to clinch the Singapore Marathon.

It was his first win in seven years, since he triumphed at the Goteborg Half Marathon in Sweden in May 2017, after clocking 1:00:19.

His other victories on the road include Venlo Half Marathon (2016) and the Hague City Half Marathon (2016).

Yegon is now expected to file a response to the charge from where the disciplinary process will commence.

