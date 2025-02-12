Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Speakers of ARP and National Council of Regions and Districts

Tunis — President Kais Saied, met Tuesday, at the Carthage Palace, with Speaker of the Assembly of the People's Representatives, Brahim Bouderbala and Speaker of the National Council of Regions and Districts, Imed Derbali.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President stated, "Tunisia is a trust in all of our hands, and raising the Tunisian flag everywhere is a common goal among us," according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

He added that "the will to overcome various challenges drives everyone, each from their position and within the competencies defined by the Constitution," emphasising that "this will is steadfast and strong, stemming from a deep sense of national responsibility. The greater the challenges, the stronger and more resolute the belief in overcoming them becomes."

The President of the Republic pointed out that dialogue and deliberations within the two councils, as well as the voting on draft laws, demonstrate that Tunisia is a state built on institutions.

"It proves to those still looking for evidence that the representatives in the Bardo Palace are mandated by their electorates to express their will. The deliberations during the general sessions of the two councils are praiseworthy, even if positions and opinions differ. Disagreement is natural, and indeed, it is desirable and praiseworthy," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

The President of the Republic tasked Brahim Bouderbala and Imed Derbali with conveying his sincere greetings to all members of the two councils, "because when it comes to the nation and the unity of the state, they prioritise Tunisia above all else."