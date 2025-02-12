Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Speakers of ARP and National Council of Regions and Districts

12 February 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied, met Tuesday, at the Carthage Palace, with Speaker of the Assembly of the People's Representatives, Brahim Bouderbala and Speaker of the National Council of Regions and Districts, Imed Derbali.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President stated, "Tunisia is a trust in all of our hands, and raising the Tunisian flag everywhere is a common goal among us," according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

He added that "the will to overcome various challenges drives everyone, each from their position and within the competencies defined by the Constitution," emphasising that "this will is steadfast and strong, stemming from a deep sense of national responsibility. The greater the challenges, the stronger and more resolute the belief in overcoming them becomes."

The President of the Republic pointed out that dialogue and deliberations within the two councils, as well as the voting on draft laws, demonstrate that Tunisia is a state built on institutions.

"It proves to those still looking for evidence that the representatives in the Bardo Palace are mandated by their electorates to express their will. The deliberations during the general sessions of the two councils are praiseworthy, even if positions and opinions differ. Disagreement is natural, and indeed, it is desirable and praiseworthy," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

The President of the Republic tasked Brahim Bouderbala and Imed Derbali with conveying his sincere greetings to all members of the two councils, "because when it comes to the nation and the unity of the state, they prioritise Tunisia above all else."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.