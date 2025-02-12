Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Heads and Directors of Public Media Institutions

Tunis — President Kais Saied met, on Tuesday, at the Carthage Palace, with the heads and directors of public media institutions.

The meeting brought together CEO of the Tunisian Television Corporation, Chokri Ben Nessir, CEO of the Tunisian Radio Corporation, Henda Ben Alaya Ghribi, CEO of the Tunis-Afrique-Presse (TAP) news agency, Najeh Missaoui, CEO of the "SNIPE La Presse" establishment, Saïd Ben Kraiem and Commissioner of the Dar Assabah establishment, Mohamed Ben Salem.

During the meeting, the President emphasised "the role of public media at this stage in conveying free speech that reflects the concerns of citizens."

He stated in this regard that "speech can only be truly free when it stems from free thought based on new ideas and concepts," according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic also extensively addressed the path of national liberation and the role of public media in this context, noting that "this is not about propaganda for one side or another, but about the nation and the state."

The Head of State highlighted the role of the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency, stating that "this venerable institution, with its rich archive, must regain its role, influence, and purpose for which it was established, especially in the face of false rumours and paid pages, both domestically and internationally, whose sole aim is to spread lies that no one believes anymore. Some, both inside and outside the country, are still haunted by dreams of fragmenting and dividing the state."

The President also affirmed his continuous follow-up on the efforts to save the newspapers "La Presse" and "Assabah," noting that "these two newspapers are part of Tunisia's history, and the history of our nation is not for sale or rent."

During the meeting, the Head of State also addressed several other topics, including the need to "get rid of the remnants of the past and some obsolete terms whose relevance has expired."

He stated in this regard that "those who flip through the pages of history backward should know that the past is gone forever and has ended."