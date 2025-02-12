Kenya: Ex-Governor Waititu and Co-Accused Await Judgement in Sh588 Billion Graft Case

Nairobi — A Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court is expected to deliver a judgment on Wednesday in a graft case involving former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

In August 2024, Waititu, his spouse Susan Wangari Ndungu, Luka Mwangi Wahinya, Charles Chege Mbuthia, Beth Wangeci Mburu, Testimony Enterprises Limited, Saika Two Estate Developers Limited, and Bienvenue Delta Hotel were charged with the irregular awarding of road tenders worth Sh588 million in Kiambu County in February 2018.

"The Chief Magistrate, Thomas Nzioki, issued a summons against Waititu today after he failed to appear in court. He directed that Waititu appear physically in court on Wednesday, 12th February 2025, at 9:30 a.m. when the judgment will be delivered," read a post from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The accused persons were convicted after 32 prosecution witnesses testified, and 129 exhibits were presented.

The ODPP states that Waititu and his co-accused face separate charges of conflict of interest, abuse of office, engaging in fraudulent procurement practices, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and money laundering.

While presenting his defense in August 2024, the former Kiambu Governor alleged that the corruption charges were fabricated due to his strong support for President William Ruto during the 2022 succession politics.

Waititu claimed that the case against him was a political witch hunt orchestrated to force him out of office.

"It was a scheme. This was a political witch hunt. The case was initiated to hound me out of the Kiambu Governor's office. They succeeded because when I was charged, one of the conditions of my bail was that I should not return to the office," Waititu said.