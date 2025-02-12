Kenya: President Ruto Bids Farewell to Outgoing Angola's Envoy to Kenya Abilio

12 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya's strong diplomatic ties with Angola as he bid farewell to outgoing Angolan Ambassador to Kenya, Sianga Abilio, at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto said Wednesday following the meeting that the deep-rooted relations between the two nations have flourished over the past five decades.

He noted that Kenya and Angola share common interests, particularly in trade, investment, and education.

"Kenya and Angola have had a strong and cordial relationship for the past 50 years. Our areas of convergence and mutual interest include trade and investment, and education," the President said.

Ruto also pointed out the significance of Angolan President João Lourenço's State Visit to Kenya in 2023, during which the two countries signed 11 memoranda of understanding.

These agreements covered various sectors, including agriculture, forestry, and wildlife management, further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"The bonds between our two countries were significantly boosted by President Lourenço's State Visit to our country in 2023, and the 11 memoranda of understanding our two governments signed, ranging from agriculture, forestry, and wildlife management," Ruto noted.

As he bade farewell to Ambassador Abilio, the President congratulated him on successfully completing his diplomatic mission in Kenya and wished him well in his future endeavors.

