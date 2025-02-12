Uganda: UHRC Awards Shs 25m to Tortured Soldier

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Tribunal has awarded Shs 25 million in compensation to a soldier who was tortured and undressed in front of his wife, fellow soldiers, and children in the barracks.

Sgt. Byamugisha, formerly attached to the 6th Battalion in Mubende, was tortured by more than five soldiers on the orders of then-Administrative Head Nelson Mugerwa. He was accused of leaving the barracks without a gate pass.

In a decision read by Hon. Crispin Kaheru on behalf of Chairperson Mariam Wangadya and fellow commissioners Col. Stephen Basaliza and Lamex Omara Apitta, the tribunal condemned the actions of Major Mugerwa and his subordinates as "oppressive, brutal, cruel, sadistic, barbaric, dehumanizing, arrogant, reckless, wanton, outright criminal, and impossible to justify."

UHRC is currently holding a series of tribunal sessions at its headquarters in Kampala. According to the cause list, the commission began by addressing complaints within the jurisdiction of its central office.