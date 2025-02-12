Namibia: Walvis Bay School Girl Converts Backyard Into Sustainable Garden

Fifteen-year-old Walvis Bay learner, Martha Kayemba is the youngest recipient of the Walvis Bay Youth Climate Action Fund. The Grade 10 learner at Duinesig High School, has turned her passion for agriculture into action by establishing a backyard garden at her family home in Narraville.

Her initiative is driven by a desire to apply the theoretical knowledge gained in her agriculture class, while also fostering sustainability and entrepreneurship.

"My goal is not only to put what I've learned into practice but also to sell my produce within the community and generate income," she said.

Despite its modest size (2m x 4m), Kayemba's garden is where she intends to propagate beetroot, spinach, carrots, and beans. She wants to demonstrate that even small-scale plantings can contribute to food security and economic empowerment.

The Walvis Bay Climate Action Fund is managed by the Office of the Mayor and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. It continues to champion youth-led environmental initiatives.

By investing in climate action and sustainable practices, the fund empowers the next generation to play an active role in food security and environmental preservation.

Applications were invited last year for young Walvis Bay residents from ages 15 to 24 to hand in Climate Change project proposals.

Amongst others, these youth-driven climate mitigation and adaptation projects were expected to focus on creating awareness, education, research, and develop sustainable climate initiatives.

Successful applicants receive a maximum grant value of up to N$100,000 to undertake their respective projects.

Kayemba applied to the Walvis Bay Youth Climate Action Fund for her urban agronomic initiative, what she calls the Etuhole's Gardening Project, run on a project budget of N$20,000.

Other successful applicants comprise:

· Resilient Garden Project (Hanan Green Acres Youth Projects) - Project Cost: N$100,000;

· Young Citizens Green Economy Conference 2024 (Walvis Bay LEO's) - Project Cost: N$100,000; and

· Plant a Tree (Keanu Dax) - Project Cost: N$50,000.

Martha Kayemba at her patch of sand that eventually she intends to turn into a flourishing urban vegetable garden.