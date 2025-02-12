Somalia: Somali State Minister of Foreign Affairs Chairs Final Ministerial Committee Meeting On Reform of African Candidates for International Organization Vacancies

12 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Mohamed Omar, presided over the final meeting of the Ministerial Committee on the reform of candidate selection for vacant positions at the African Union and other international organizations. The meeting was held today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The gathering, which is part of ongoing efforts to reform and streamline the selection process for African candidates vying for influential positions on the continental and global stage, marks an important step in enhancing Somalia's involvement in international diplomacy.

Minister Ali Mohamed Omar was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hamse Aadan, along with Ambassador Cabdullaahi Warfaa and various other Somali diplomats, who played key roles in the discussions.

The committee focused on aligning African candidates' qualifications with the requirements of international institutions and ensuring greater representation for the continent in global decision-making bodies.

This meeting serves as a pivotal moment in advancing Somalia's foreign policy objectives, particularly in strengthening relationships within the African Union and international organizations.

The Somali delegation reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting qualified African candidates for key positions on the global stage.

The discussions and outcomes of the meeting are expected to have a lasting impact on the continent's diplomatic and political influence, ensuring a more unified and strategic approach to Africa's representation in international affairs.

