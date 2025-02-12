Somalia: Somali National Army Executes Successful 3-Day Operation in Mudug, Neutralizing Al-Shabaab Militants

12 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Somali National Army (SNA) particularly the Gorgor Commandos and local forces, successfully carried out a meticulously planned 3-day operation targeting Al-Shabaab militants in the Tuulo Xaaji and Tuulo Cadad areas, located in the Xarar-dheere district of Mudug region.

The operation, which began with precise intelligence gathering, focused on dismantling Al-Shabaab hideouts and disrupting their terror activities.

During the operation, SNA forces engaged the militants with precision, resulting in the destruction of key terrorist positions and the neutralization of numerous Al-Shabaab fighters.

Military leaders overseeing the operation confirmed that several enemy hideouts were destroyed, significantly weakening the group's presence in the region.

The operation also led to a considerable reduction in the group's operational capabilities, dealing a heavy blow to their plans of launching further terrorist attacks.

The Somali National Army continues to intensify efforts in safeguarding the country and combating terrorism, reinforcing its commitment to national security and stability.

