Somalia: President Mohamuud Arrives in Azerbaijan for Official Visit Aimed At Enhancing Ties

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, for an official visit. This visit is part of the implementation of the diplomatic cooperation agreement recently reached between the two countries.

The President expressed his gratitude to his counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, and the Government of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome extended to his delegation and highlighted the importance they place on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. This marks the first visit by a Somali President to Azerbaijan.

During the visit, Somalia and Azerbaijan are set to sign important agreements aimed at solidifying their relationship, and the President's delegation will hold meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

President Hassan Sheikh's visit underscores the Somali government's commitment to expanding global cooperation and advancing economic and security development, with the goal of benefiting both the people of Somalia and Azerbaijan.