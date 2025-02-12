Somalia: President Mohamuud Arrives in Azerbaijan for Official Visit Aimed At Enhancing Ties

12 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, for an official visit. This visit is part of the implementation of the diplomatic cooperation agreement recently reached between the two countries.

The President expressed his gratitude to his counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, and the Government of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome extended to his delegation and highlighted the importance they place on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. This marks the first visit by a Somali President to Azerbaijan.

During the visit, Somalia and Azerbaijan are set to sign important agreements aimed at solidifying their relationship, and the President's delegation will hold meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

President Hassan Sheikh's visit underscores the Somali government's commitment to expanding global cooperation and advancing economic and security development, with the goal of benefiting both the people of Somalia and Azerbaijan.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.