Liberia: Sports Ministry Gives U.S.$2k to Ex-Lone Star Defender for Eye Surgery

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports has extended a helping hand to former Liberian international George Gebro, enabling him to seek medical treatment in Ghana.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the Ministry presented a check of US$2,185 to Gebro's family to assist the ex-Lone Star left-back in covering his medical expenses for eye surgery.

A few weeks ago, the former Invincible Eleven (IE) defender publicly appealed to fellow Liberians for support with his medical treatment. In a heartfelt plea, Gebro shared:

"For the past month, I have been suffering from retinal detachment, which has caused me to lose vision in my right eye, and I will have to undergo surgery. I'm so grateful to God for life. WHAT GOD CAN'T DO DOESN'T EXIST," he posted on Facebook.

His sincere request resonated with many, prompting the Ministry of Youth and Sports to step in.

During a special ceremony, Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu presented the check to Gebro's family and expressed hope that the contribution would ease some of the financial burden and facilitate his path to recovery.

Minister Bangalu stated that the Ministry values both current and former national team players, which is why they stepped in to support Gebro's medical needs. He emphasized that the goal is to see him back on his feet so he can continue his contributions to the country.

"I fervently hope and pray that you have a speedy and full recovery. The Ministry of Youth and Sports family wants to see you well and supporting the next generation of Liberian footballers," the Minister said.

In response to the Ministry's gesture, Gebro expressed gratitude, saying the donation came at the right time and would go a long way in solving his eye problem.

"The amount of over US$2,000 donated by the Ministry is not a small amount; it is huge," he remarked.

He vowed to recover soon and return stronger, receiving cheers from the delegation that visited him to present the check.

Gebro, 43, played for six different European clubs, mainly in Greece, Hungary, and Israel. He made 48 appearances for the Liberian national team.

After returning home in 2010, he signed for LISCR FC before moving on to his youth club, Invincible Eleven, in 2012. Gebro retired from football in 2013 following a near-fatal injury at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium. He had collided with Abraham Karpeh of Nimba United during a First Division League match, leaving him unconscious before being rushed to JFK Medical Center. Following the incident, he announced his retirement and has since been serving as a physical trainer for the senior national team.