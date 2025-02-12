Liberia: 'Last-Minute Gold Rush As Eviction Looms in Sapo Park

Sinoe County — With the Liberian government's imminent plan to evict illegal miners from Sapo National Park, a frantic rush has gripped the park as miners scramble to extract as much gold as possible before their forced removal.

Investigations by the Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW) reveal that the increased mining activities stem from miners' determination to secure substantial earnings ahead of the eviction. A reporter, who visited the park under the cover of darkness, observed that mining operations are running around the clock in multiple locations, with workers desperately trying to extract more gold before the crackdown begins.

"We are deeply concerned about this decision," one miner, who requested anonymity, stated. "If the government is going to remove us, they should at least provide resettlement options. Many of us have lived here for years, supporting our families and contributing to the economy. Whether legal or illegal, we send our children to school and engage in business here. Isn't that also part of national development?"

A local broker, also speaking anonymously, expressed similar concerns. Pointing to his investment in mining equipment--including several water pumps and over a hundred shovels--he lamented the potential loss of his livelihood. "I started here in 2017 with just one machine and three workers. Today, I have over seventy-five men working for me. I pay them daily and provide food. Now, with the government's decision, all this investment is at risk."

Another affected individual, John Putu, a resident of Gbalawein, an adjacent town, has been trading with the miners by supplying food and other goods. "I don't mine directly, but my survival depends on the miners. If they are removed, my business will collapse. There's nowhere else to conduct this kind of trade."

Putu attributes the rise of illegal mining to the lack of job opportunities in the county, especially for those without formal education. "Mining and business are our only means of survival. We understand that it's illegal, but as custodians of the forest, we receive little to no benefits from the national government. Successive administrations have failed to provide sustainable livelihood alternatives for communities surrounding the park, which is why illegal mining persists."

Government's Stance on Eviction

The Liberian government announced its plan to evict illegal miners in November 2024, following an LFMW report exposing the extent of environmental destruction in the park. Sinoe County Attorney Cllr. Daniel Dweh, speaking in Greenville, reaffirmed the government's commitment to enforcing the eviction.

"Security forces, including FDA rangers and national police, have tried to remove illegal occupants before, but resistance--sometimes involving firearms--has hindered our efforts. This time, there will be no compromise. Our security forces, including the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), are prepared to execute this operation fully. Those who remain in the park will be removed by force."

Dweh urged citizens with relatives in the park to advise them to leave voluntarily before enforcement begins. He emphasized that the government will not tolerate further illegal mining in Liberia's only national park of its kind.

Environmental and Institutional Concerns

Established in 1983, Sapo National Park is internationally recognized for its rich biodiversity, housing rare plant and animal species. However, it has suffered significant degradation due to illegal mining activities, often enabled by surrounding communities.

Despite its mandate to protect the park, the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) has struggled to enforce conservation laws. The agency cites financial and logistical constraints as primary obstacles to effective park management.