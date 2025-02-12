Liberia: Sierra Leone's President Bio Urges Liberian Military to Stay Out of Politics

Monrovia — President Julius Maada Bio has called on the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to remain apolitical in their service to the country and its people.

President Bio, who is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sierra Leone (AFSL), served as the keynote speaker at the 68th anniversary celebration of the founding of the AFL. Addressing the military, he emphasized that the survival of democracy relies on a non-political army, asserting that nations prosper when the military aligns with democratic principles.

"Keep away from politics and let your loyalty be to the people. The Constitution and democratic institutions form the foundation of the nation. History has shown that when the military aligns with democracy, the nation prospers. When it decays, society falls," President Bio stated.

A retired Brigadier General in the Sierra Leone Army, President Bio briefly served as Sierra Leone's military Head of State from January 16 to March 29, 1996, under the National Provisional Ruling Council (NPRC) military junta government. He underscored the need for the military to remain a professional institution free from political influence, reaffirming its non-partisan nature.

"Your commitment to professionalism and respect for human rights strengthens Liberia's democracy. You set an example for the region and assure the people of your unwavering dedication to democratic values. Let your service be aligned with integrity, patriotism, and an unwavering dedication to peace," he said.

President Bio warned that the military's role is to protect the people, not to become an instrument that destabilizes society. He urged the AFL to remain a stabilizing force rather than a disruptive one.

"The people of Liberia look up to you with trust, the region expects much from you, and history will remember you for your steadfastness in upholding the principles of peace, justice, and democracy," the retired army officer noted.

Recalling his military days, President Bio reflected on the camaraderie between Sierra Leonean and Liberian forces, who fought together during the civil wars that ravaged both countries.

"I recall with nostalgia our time in the military when we fought alongside the courageous soldiers of Liberia to defend lives and properties and to bring lasting peace to our people," he said.

For soldiers, including himself, he added, nothing is more important than protecting the territorial integrity of their respective nations.

President Maada Bio is the first sitting Commander-in-Chief of another nation's military to serve as keynote speaker at an Armed Forces Day celebration in Liberia.

He noted that this year's theme, "Sustainable Peace and Security Through Stakeholder Engagement: The Role of the Armed Forces," is timely.

"It speaks to our shared aspirations as nations that have endured the trials of conflict, emerged stronger, and continue to build institutions that safeguard democracy, stability, and progress," President Bio remarked.

Beyond defending territorial integrity, he highlighted that modern military institutions also play a pivotal role in fostering peace, responding to emergencies, supporting development initiatives, and strengthening democratic governance.

President Bio emphasized the historical ties between Liberia and Sierra Leone, both of which suffered devastating civil wars that led to massive destruction and financial constraints, making national rebuilding a formidable task. He acknowledged, however, that both nations continue to demonstrate resilience and reconciliation as they make progress in their respective rebuilding efforts.

"Our nations have learned that sustainable peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of justice, good governance, social cohesion, and economic opportunity," he said.

He called for collective efforts among civil society, government, international partners, and security institutions, including the military, to sustain peace and development. He urged political leaders, security institutions, community organizations, and ordinary citizens to work together in safeguarding stability.

President Bio commended the AFL for proving itself as an institution committed to democratic governance and national service rather than an isolated entity. He noted that the AFL and the Sierra Leonean military continue to contribute to regional stability through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).

He raised concerns over contemporary security threats, including transnational crimes, cyber threats, climate-related conflicts, and economic disparities, urging for stronger civil-military relations, enhanced capacity building, regional collaboration, and institutional strengthening to effectively address these challenges.

"Sustainable peace and security cannot be achieved without the steadfast commitment of a professional and disciplined armed forces--an army that serves not only as a protector of national sovereignty but also as a pillar of democracy," he asserted.

He commended the AFL for its role in maintaining peace in Liberia and ensuring democratic institutions remain intact. "History will remember you for your steadfastness in upholding the principles of peace, justice, and democracy," he stated.

Boakai Commits to AFL Welfare

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai lauded President Bio's keynote address and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving the welfare of the AFL.

"We are exploring various avenues to ensure that our Armed Forces are well-equipped and adequately supported to fulfill their critical responsibilities," Boakai assured.

He revealed that his government has begun renovating military barracks nationwide to alleviate congestion at the Edward Beyan Kesselly Barracks and other military facilities. He directed Defense Minister Geraldine George to assess military installations in Harper (Maryland County), Sanniquellie (Nimba County), and Tubmanburg (Bomi County) and recommend necessary renovations.

As an initial step, Boakai disclosed that his administration has allocated US$900,000 for military facility renovations.

Boakai's administration faced protests from military personnel's wives over poor living conditions shortly after he assumed office in January 2024, leading to the cancellation of AFL Day celebrations that year. In response, Boakai established a special committee to investigate the grievances, which resulted in the resignation of Brigadier General Prince C. Johnson. Johnson, who was initially appointed as Minister of National Defense, was forced to step down due to mounting pressure from within the military. He now serves as head of the National Security Agency (NSA).

Defense Minister George Calls for Increased AFL Budget

Defense Minister Geraldine George emphasized the urgent need for increased budgetary allocations to the AFL to meet growing security challenges.

"The AFL's strategic priorities for 2025 include an increase in budgetary support, investment in infrastructure, improvements in logistics and maintenance, and the expansion of training programs," George said.

She revealed plans to strengthen the AFL's capacity through recruitment drives, specialized training with international partners, and the rapid construction of better facilities for soldiers. She also expressed concern over the growing coastal erosion at the Coast Guard Base on Bushrod Island, warning that without immediate intervention, the facility could be lost to the sea.

"If immediate action is not taken, this military installation could be wiped away by erosion," she cautioned.

As Liberia's military marks 68 years of existence, the government and military leadership remain focused on reinforcing national security, professionalizing the AFL, and ensuring that the institution remains a force for peace and stability in the country and the region.