Nairobi — Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was forced to apologize after being accused of live-streaming parliamentary proceedings on his TikTok account, violating standing orders.

Raising a point of order, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah claimed that Salasya had recorded himself from his seat while making "unpalatable remarks." He urged the Speaker to demand an apology and direct the removal of the footage from social media.

"I saw Salasya live-streaming proceedings and recording himself from the back seat. The House and the Parliamentary Service Commission provide live coverage on TV, and we cannot belittle this institution through such behavior," Ichung'wah said.

The matter sparked an exchange between Salasya and Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, who directed the sessional clerk to verify the claims.

"Are you live-streaming proceedings and making unpalatable comments along the way?" Wetang'ula asked.

In response, Salasya complained about not being given a chance to contribute to the debate on a High Court ruling that declared the Opposition party the majority in the House.

"I don't know what Ichung'wah is talking about. I also have my own contribution to make," he said.

Unsatisfied with his response, Wetang'ula pressed him further, warning that Parliament could retrieve his phone logs for verification.

"Be honorable, my dear young man! If you are not, it is very easy for Parliament to obtain logs from your phone. If you say it is true, the Speaker will take remedial action. If you don't, you may face the Powers and Privileges Committee," he warned.

Salasya denied the allegations but later said he would check whether any live footage had been posted.

At that point, Wetang'ula directed the Clerk to obtain Salasya's mobile device for verification. Ichung'wah reiterated his claims, stating that Salasya had recorded himself despite official House proceedings being aired on national television.

Wetang'ula advised Salasya to apologize or face disciplinary action.

"If you did that, say sorry and delete it so we move on," he said.

Minutes later, Salasya apologized to the House and promised to delete the footage.

"Mr Speaker, I apologize, withdraw, and delete," he said.