Kenya: Senate Sends Orwoba On 79-Day Suspension After Embarassing Court Defeat

12 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Senate has suspended Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba for 79 days, effective immediately, with the suspension set to lapse on May 1.

This follows her unsuccessful attempt to challenge the decision in court.

In a communication to the House on Wednesday, Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi directed the Clerk of the Senate to enforce the suspension order against Senator Orwoba.

"Taking note of the judgment delivered by the court on August 15, 2024, and the orders therein, Senator Gloria Orwoba shall now forthwith commence her suspension following the resolution of the Senate on September 20, 2023, and the report of the Powers and Privileges Committee on her conduct," the Deputy Speaker ruled.

The High Court upheld the decision by the Senate Powers and Privileges Committee to suspend Orwoba for six months after it dismised an application by the senator seeking to bar the Senate from suspending her from House business.

Following her suspension, Orwoba apologized to her colleagues and Senate staff whom she had offended.

"Truly, from the bottom of my heart, and as you can see, I have learned how to present and represent people better. It is a learning curve, and I own up to my actions," she told collegue Senators on Wednesdy.

"Therefore, as I proceed with my suspension, I do hope that those I have offended will find it in their hearts to forgive me. It was not my intention to make it seem like I was trying to ridicule this Upper House," she stated.

The suspension is a significant blow to the senator, as she will lose substantial perks, including personal benefits and opportunities for local and international travel.

Declined to appear

In his ruling, High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi noted that Orwoba had declined to appear before the Powers and Privileges Committee--an internal disciplinary body--before seeking court intervention.

"The petitioner was provided with the opportunity to appear and state her case, presumably raising all manner of preliminary issues before the Powers and Privileges Committee. However, she opted not to participate and walked out on the committee," the judge ruled.

"Having voluntarily refused to participate, I find that there was no infringement of her right to fair administrative action or her right to a fair hearing in this case. I thus dismiss this petition/judicial review application with costs to the respondents," he added.

Justice Mugambi emphasized that Senator Orwoba's decision to decline participation in the committee's inquiry undermined her claim to a fair hearing.

"That, to me, is the bottom line--not that the Powers and Privileges Committee refused to provide her with the material needed to participate in the inquiry. When she appeared on the 7th and 9th, that was the position she took before walking out on the committee," Mugambi stated.

Disparaging collegues

Orwoba had previously obtained interim orders halting her suspension after filing an application in court, claiming that the committee lacked jurisdiction to investigate allegations about her conduct.

In 2023, the Senate Powers and Privileges Committee accused Orwoba of disrespecting fellow senators by publishing disparaging information, imputing improper motives on colleagues, and making unsubstantiated allegations of sexual favors involving some parliamentary staff.

A report tabled in the House recommended Orwoba's suspension for breaching House rules.

"Based on the above findings, and having reviewed the sanctions provided for in Section 17(3) of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act, 2017, as well as practices in other jurisdictions, the Committee finds that Sen. Gloria Orwoba MP's conduct was in breach of privilege," the report read in part.

