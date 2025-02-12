South Africa: We Need a United Front Against the Alliance Between AfriForum and Trump

Our movement condemns the reckless and racist actions of AfriForum in inciting the white right in the United States to act against South Africa. These actions have now resulted in a potentially highly damaging Executive Order against South Africa by Donald Trump.

The rise of the far right across Europe, as well as countries like Argentina, India, Turkey, and the Philippines, is deeply concerning for all people of good conscience. Here in Africa we have Western-backed right-wing governments in countries like Kenya, as well as the dictatorship in Rwanda. The return of Trump as the US president is a major threat to the whole world.

Trump is an extreme racist who uses fascist language about migrants from countries like Mexico and Haiti and now wants to welcome white migrants from South Africa as 'refugees'. Trump is close to a number of far right-wing white South Africans living in the United States. Two closely related right-wing organisations here in South Africa, AfriForum and Solidarity, have been lobbying the American right for years to try and misrepresent white people as victims in South Africa.

Now we face a very serious situation in which Trump has moved against South Africa. US support for health care services for people living with HIV and AIDS may be withdrawn, South Africa may be expelled from AGOA, and there could even be sanctions. This could be devastating for our health care system and worsen the existing crisis of unemployment. Sanctions would have a disastrous impact on our society.

We condemn the actions of AfriForum and Solidarity in the strongest terms and support the call for a broad front across political lines to isolate these two organisations. These two racist organisations are built on white supremacy and have intentionally misled the American right about the land question in South Africa, and falsely claimed that the general crisis of violence in our country, a crisis that affects the poor most of all, is a political attack on white farmers.

The members of AfriForum did not face the brutality of apartheid and colonialism. They were not robbed of their land. The leaders of AfriForum are not jailed and assassinated when they oppose the ANC. Some of their members are poor, but very few white people live without access to water and sanitation, very few white people live in shacks, and white people have the lowest level of unemployment among all races in South Africa. AfriForum and Solidarity have never expressed concern about the impoverishment and landlessness of most black people. These are organisations that exist to protect white privilege and to keep the status quo.

We welcome the actions by white South Africans of good conscience to clearly oppose the lies told by AfriForum and its attempt to build an alliance with the right in the US. It is important for white people to say that AfriForum does not speak in their name.

We do not agree with the ANC's policies on land reform and we have no confidence that new legislation will bring about real urban and rural land reform, let alone land reform in the interests of the poor and centred around the political agency of the poor. We have always made it clear that if the government is serious about land reform, they must start by first giving ownership of the land that has already been occupied by the poor in urban and rural areas, by supporting ongoing land reform from below. As we write this statement, the ANC continues to collaborate with militarised private security companies to defend the interests of the rich, and to try and use the courts to evict us from land occupations.

The new legislation is nothing but another piece of paper that will not be implemented. When land reform does happen, it is far more likely to benefit the politicians and other politically connected elites than the poor. The ANC is not and never has been on the side of the poor.

White people are not oppressed by the ANC. We have been genuinely oppressed by the ANC. Our poverty is criminalised and we are subject to unlawful evictions and all kinds of state violence. Striking miners were massacred in 2012 and miners have now been deliberately starved to death by the state in Stilfontein. Many of our leaders have been assassinated, and some of our leaders continue to live under death threats and at serious risk of violence.

We have worked, for almost twenty years now, to build solidarity with progressive organisations in other countries, such as social movements, tenant unions, and trade unions. We have also worked with some human rights organisations because we are often not believed when we say that we have been repressed until a human rights organisation does research and then confirms that what we are saying is true. We have built connections all over the world and have addressed the European Union and United Nations committees.

However, we have never called for sanctions against our country, or for any actions that would damage our society and make things worse for ordinary people. All we have called for is solidarity to end political repression. We offer that same solidarity to comrades facing political repression elsewhere in the world, such as Brazil, Kenya, and other countries.

AfriForum is trying to build a white international, a white international that is willing to do serious damage to our society, to damage our health care system and worsen unemployment so that they can continue to feel special because they are white and to be treated differently because they are white. It is reckless and unpatriotic for anyone to go to powerful right-wing forces outside the country, to lie to them and encourage them to attack our country. It is unacceptable for any South African to collaborate with racists in the US to undermine our country and put its people at risk.

Trump and the right in the US have been looking for an excuse to attack South Africa ever since we took Israel to the International Court of Justice. They want South Africa to become a client state of the West, like Kenya or Rwanda. Many white liberals in South Africa make the same demand. AfriForum's lies about white people being oppressed in South Africa have given Trump the excuse he was looking for to attack South Africa to punish South Africa for standing up for justice for the Palestinian people.

We do not forget that the United States government supported apartheid for many years. Ronald Reagan was a strong supporter of apartheid and supported the violence against our people in the 1980s.

In this situation, broad united fronts around shared minimum commitments will be necessary. It is necessary for progressive governments, especially in the Global South, to unite around matters of shared principle, such as support for the people of Palestine. This can reduce the risk of individual countries being isolated and punished.

It is also important for popular progressive movements and trade unions to unite across borders on questions of principle, and against the rise of the right in many countries. There must be support for any country that is isolated and punished for its support for Palestine.

Here in South Africa it is necessary for the progressive forces to unite and make it clear that we oppose the general oppression of the poor and the repression of the organised poor under the ANC-led government. We all need to make it clear we oppose the abandonment of the working class, the corruption of the ANC government, the xenophobia of the government, and the way that it has carried out land reform. At the same time, we must all make it clear that we support the principle of land reform, rural and urban, that we support the principle of the human value of land being placed before its commercial value, and that despite our very serious disagreements with the ANC, we all fully support its decision to take Israel to the ICJ.

Despite facing very brutal repression from the ANC-led government, our movement will use its connections abroad to oppose the propaganda peddled by racist organisations such as AfriForum, and the racist South Africans living in the US.

We will be engaging with progressive trade union federations to try and develop a combined position and strategy for a way forward for diplomacy by the poor and the working class. We need to tell the true story of South Africa.