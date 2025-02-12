South Africa: Cogta Committee to Receive Report Following Recommendations During Summer Initiation Season

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) will tomorrow receive a status report from the Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC) on the 2024 summer initiation season.

The committee conducted oversight in the Eastern Cape in December last year to assess progress on the summer initiation season. The progress report follows the recommendations the committee made during this oversight visit.

Additionally, the committee is expected to receive updates from the minister on:

Progress report on the implementation of the 21-point turnaround plan for dysfunctional municipalities;

Timeline for introducing legislation to Parliament;

The outcome of the meeting with Kings and Queens; and

Engagement with the National Khoi and San Council on issues affecting the work of the Council.

Date: Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Time: 09:00 - 13:00

Venue: S12A, Ground Floor, NCOP Building